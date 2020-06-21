Wohlers, Kimberly J. (Weigel) December 5, 1964 - June 18, 2020 Age 55, of LaVista, NE. Passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Kimberly was born on December 5, 1964 in California to Richard and Jean (Carr) Weigel. Kimberly worked as a Food Sales Representative for Key Impact Sales. Kimberly was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Wohlers, on January 4, 2000. Kimberly is survived by son, Logan Wohlers; daughter, Dani Wohlers; father, Richard Weigel; stepmother, Emily Weigel; mother, Jean Carr; brother, William Weigel; sister-in-law, Cindy Wohlers; lifelong friend, Teri Dunn. CELEBRATION OF LIFE VISITATION: Tuesday, from 57pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

