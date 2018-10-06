Woerth, Joseph M. Age 79 - Oct. 4, 2018 He is survived by daughter, Deborah (Michael) Burling of Lincoln, NE; son, Alan (Zulema) Woerth of Columbus, NE; daughters, Patricia (Greg) Bailey of Plattsmouth, NE; Cathy Woerth of Houston, TX; 10 grandchildren; brother, John (Barb) Woerth of Columbus, NE; three sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Tuesday, October 9, 2018, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Columbus, NE, with Military Honors. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday, October 8, 2018, with a 7pm VIGIL SERVICE, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30am, also at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus or St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bellevue. McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE 402-564-4232 www.mckownfuneralhome.com

