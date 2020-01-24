Witulski, Seth David Seth David Witulski passed away on January 19th, 2020 surrounded by loved ones in Omaha, NE. He is survived by his wife, Kayleigh Witulski, and their three children, Myla, Evelyn and Marek; his parents, David and Julie Witulski; and his brother, Jeff Peters (Kayla) and his children and stepchildren; grandparents, Larry and Mary Lou Melton and Ruth Witulski; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by grandparents, Bernard Witulski and Richard Peters. Seth was a devoted husband and father and a loving son. He graduated from Mt. Michael Benedictine School in 2008. He proudly served in the world's greatest Navy following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. Seth loved the outdoors, enjoying hiking, camping, rock climbing and snowboarding. He loved to travel. He enjoyed time with family and friends, loved sitting around a campfire and had a passion for cars. He was quick-witted, fast with a joke and had an easy smile. Seth's true treasures were his wife and his children, he was happiest making memories with his family. VISITATION: Sunday, noon to 7pm, with family receiving friends from 4-7pm, at the funeral home and a Wake Service at 7pm; during the Wake Service there will be a time of sharing and the family encourages friends to share their personal memories of Seth. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, at Mount Michael Gymnasium. Interment with Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Seth Witulski Memorial Fund, c/o Omaha Police Federal Credit Union, 3003 S. 82nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68124. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
