Wittmuss, Wilbert W. May 23, 1926 - Jul 31, 2018 Preceded in death by daughters, Lou Ann Wittmuss and Laurie Ulrich; sister, LuRee Nelson; brother, Howard Wittmuss. Survived by Delores, loving wife of 71 years; son, Richard (Sandy) Wittmuss; grandchildren, Erin Green, Ryan (Colleen) Wittmuss, Whitney Ulrich; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Elissa Green; other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Aug. 2, 2018, 3-8pm, with the family receiving friends from 5-8pm, with a MASONIC SERVICE at 7pm by Papillion Lodge #39 AF and AM, all at the mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 10:30am at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 324 S. Jackson, Papillion, NE. Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Papillion, NE. Memorials to Fairview Cemetery Assn., Papillion Lodge # 39 and St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Kahler-Dolce Mortuary 441 N. Washington Street Papillion, NE 68046

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

