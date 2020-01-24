Wittmuss, Delores J.

Wittmuss, Delores J. July 8, 1927 - January 23, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Wilbert; daughters, Lou Ann Wittmuss and Laurie Ulrich; brother, Jimmy Bellinger. Survived by son, Richard (Sandy) Wittmuss; grandchildren: Erin Green, Ryan (Colleen) Wittmuss, Whitney Ulrich; great-grandchildren: Elijah and Elissa Green, Reese Wittmuss; brother, Dale (Sharon) Bellinger; sister, Lyta (Norm) Honaker; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, January 25, from 1-4pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Sunday, January 26, at 1pm, St. Paul United methodist Church, 324 S. Jackson St., Papillion NE. Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Papillin NE. Memorials to St. Paul UMC, Papillion School Foundation, Fairview Cemetery Assn. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

