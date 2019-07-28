Wittmann, Helen Mary (Jensen)

Wittmann, Helen Mary (Jensen) June 1, 1917 - July 19, 2019 Helen Mary (Jensen) Wittmann of Omaha, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019 with family by her side. She resided in Portland, OR her last five years. Helen was born in Omaha to Andrew and Bessie Jensen. She was married to Rudolph Henry (R.H. or Rudy) Wittmann on January 30, 1944 while he was on leave from the U.S. Army Air Corps. Helen held several administrative positions and was last working as an Executive Administrative Assistant to the Dean of the University of Nebraska School of Nursing (Omaha) for over 15 years. She was also active in Tri-T (TTT) and her Church. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 22 years; her brother John; and great-grandson Ethan. She is survived by her son William; two daughters, Marsha and Julie; two granddaughters, Rachel, and Natalie and husband Christopher; and two great-grandchildren Olivia and Nicholas. Helen was an avid reader and constant visitor to the Library. She always had a book in her hands by her favorite authors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Omaha Public Library Foundation. To make a donation please make your check payable to the Omaha Public Library Foundation, 215 South 15th St., Omaha, NE 68102. Or online at www.omahalibraryfoundation.org/donate. Please indicate that your donation is a memorial gift for Helen J Wittmann. FUNERAL SERVICES will be for the immediate family.

