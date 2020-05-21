Witt, Ricky Age 78, of Elkhorn, NE. Survived by wife, Marie; sons, Chad (Heather) of Elkhorn and Tim (Jennifer) of Rogers, NE; daughter, Theresa (Jeff) Kreifels of Springfield, NE; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry (Lorna) of Elkhorn and Jack of Omaha. No Visitation. FUNERAL: Friday, 10:30am, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Attendees please practice social distancing. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the church. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

