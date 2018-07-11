Witt, Nathan L. Age 80 Nathan L. Witt, of Council Bluffs, died July 6, 2018. He was born April 26, 1938 in Palisade, NE, to Alvy and Emma (Carey) Witt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna McKeeman; and son, Larry Witt. He is survived by his wife, Melva Mae; two sons, Merrick and Arthur Witt; and one daughter, Christine Witt; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION with the family will be Wednesday, 5-7pm, at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Thursday, 10am, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Lewis Townsip Cemetery. The family will direct the memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

