Withem, Ronald E. June 9, 1946 - May 28, 2020 Ron Withem, former State Senator and University of Nebraska lobbyist, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, at the age of 73. Ron was born on June 9, 1946, in Missouri Valley, IA to James and Edna Withem. He married Patricia Diane (Weinstein) Withem on December 29, 1973. Many will remember Ron as a dedicated public servant, a caring teacher, a visionary politician, and a tireless advocate for Public Education. Those who knew him best will remember him as a dedicated husband and father, a good-natured friend, and a master at lightening a dark mood with (often groan-worthy and eyeroll-inducing) jokes. He is survived by his wife, Diane; his children, Suzanne and Justin (and daughter-in-law, Kate Lenahan); as well as scores of other family members, close friends, and colleaguesmany of whom were like family to him. His brother, Don; and his parents, Edna and James, preceded him in death, though he is survived by his sister-in-law, Marj. There are no Memorial Services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Food Bank for the Heartland. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

