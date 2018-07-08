Age 87
Nebraska City, NE.
Passed away peace-
fully Thursday morn-
ing, July 5, 2018, at
the Ambassador in
Nebraska City. James was born on January 11, 1931, in Orchard, NE to Lester E. and Dagny (Jorgensen) Withee. On May 24, 1953, James and Ramona Moss were united in marriage in Valley, NE. To their union they had a son, Kevin. Jim was preceded by his parents; and his wife (January 16, 2000). Survivors of James include his son, Kevin Withee and wife Patricia (Hauder) of Papillion, NE; 3 grandchildren, Laurel Elisse Withee, Logan James Withee, and Eric Charles Withee; brother, Kenneth Withee and wife Carol of York, NE; sister, Jan Monaghan and husband Mike of South Souix, NE; sister-in-law, Fern Gifford of Fremont, NE; other relatives and many friends.
There will be No Viewing or Visitation for James. The CELEBRATION of LIFE for James Leland Withee will be held on Wednesday, July 11, at 11:30am at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Tom Osborn and Rev. Dr. J. Keith Cook officiating. A Private Burial of his ashes will follow in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City, NE. Memorials may be given in memory of James Leland Withee to the First Presbyterian Church in Nebraska City. Messages of condolences can be sent to Peterson Mortuary to our website:
PETERSON MORTUARY
Nebraska City, NE
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.