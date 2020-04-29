Wissink, Allan

Wissink, Allan Allan was born to Eugene and Ruth Wissink in Firth, NE and was raised on a farm. He graduated from Firth High School in 1969. He lived most of his life in Lincoln, NE where he worked as a Soy Construction Supervisor for Archer Daniels Midland for 30 years. He married the love of his life, Mary Kay Dinan on July 17, 1976. Together, they raised three children Nicholas, Noelle and Nathaniel and taught them the importance of hard work, family, faith and unconditional love. Allan was a member of North American Martyrs Catholic Church in Lincoln where he sang in the choir. He also enjoyed being a mechanic, woodworking and building, much to his family's delight. A devoted Nebraska football and Minnesota Vikings fan, Allan rarely missed a game. He also delighted spending time with his large family and close friends. Survivors include his three children, Nicholas (Jessica) of Omaha, Noelle Sides (Rob) of Lincoln, and Nathaniel (Ashley) of Omaha; six grandchildren: Peyton, Carter, Josie, Natalie, Evelyn and Kaden; one brother, Doug of Beatrice; as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends whom he loved very much. Allan was preceded in death by his parents; devoted wife, Mary Kay Wissink; brother, Daniel Wissink; and sister, Pam Strand. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11am Friday, May 1, 2020, at Wyuka Cemetery. Family will gather at Wyuka Funeral Home prior to service time. Close friends are welcome to attend. COVID-19 gathering restrictions will be the responsibility of attendees. Memorials directed to the family at 335 Lakehurst Dr. Waterloo, NE 68069. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com. WYUKA FUNERAL HOME 3600 "O" St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 474-3600

To plant a tree in memory of Allan Wissink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

