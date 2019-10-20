Wise, Arthur D. A graduate of South High School and longtime former resident of Omaha, Arthur passed away in his home in Mercedes, TX on September 4, 2019. Art worked at Paxton Vierling Steel until his retirement in 1993. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ilene; three children: Cindy and Rick (of Weslaco and Mercedes, TX), and Don, who lives in Leawood, KS; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. The family requests donations to Texas Ramp Project (https://www.texasramps.org/) in lieu of flowers.

