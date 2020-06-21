Winther, Barbara A. September 24, 1962 - June 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Velma Weight; birth father, Holbert Jack Austin; sister, Earleen Landreth; father-in-law, Darrell Winther; aunt and uncle, Norma and Kenneth Willson; son-in-law, Darius Sewell. Survived by husband of years 36 years, Terry Winther; daughters, Silvia Sewell, Wynetta (Keith) Jones, Nichole Winther; mother-in-law, Dorthea Winther; brothers, William (former wife, Cindy) Austin and LeRoy Post; sister, LeArdis and Lynn Kolliemeir; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at a later date. For more details and a complete obituary, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

