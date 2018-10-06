Winters, Evelyn M. Mar 10, 1936 - Oct 3, 2018 VISITATION: Sunday, October 7, 2018, from 5-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, October 8, 2018, at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. The family requests casual attire be worn to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Brookestone Village. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

