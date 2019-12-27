Winterburn, Elaine Age 97 Elaine Winterburn of O'Neill, formerly of Elkhorn, NE, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Avera St. Anthony's Hospital in O'Neill. Elaine is survived by her daughter, Donna and husband, Jim Osterchill of Bennington; son, John and wife, Kathy Winterburn of O'Neill; son-in-law, Stan Peterson of Kansas; brother, Myron and Marjie Plambeck of Indiana; four grandchildren, Beth Osterchill Ebmier (Chris), Jeff Osterchill (Colleen), Kimberly Winterburn Metschke (Monte), Jake Winterburn; seven great-granchildren: Tessa, Elli, and Jasper Metschke, Katie Osterchill, Beau and Brice Winterburn; and Julia Ebmier. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete; daughter, Lyla; and brother, Harlan. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, December 30, 2019, 2pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. VISITATION will be one hour before the service. Rev. Bonnie Wilkins will officiate. Inurnment will follow the service at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made to the family for future designation. BIGLIN'S MORTUARY O'Neill, NE | 402-336-2360

