Winter, Richard Charles "Dick", PhD July 26, 1936 - January 21, 2020 Age 83. Preceded in death by wife, Ellen; daughter, Anne Winter; dogs, Clancy, Ebony, Bobbie, and Bob. Survived by wife Shirley; sons, Rick Winter and Jamie Winter (Julia); step-children, Rick DeBruin (Laura) and Anne Juhnke (Wayne); grandchildren, Max, Eva, Evie, Sam, Lauren and Ryan,; step-grandchildren, Tarrence, Christina, Ty and Devin; step-great-grandchildren, Autumn, Tanner, Brycen and Charlie; brothers, Bob (Carolyn), David (Brenda), Mike (Suzanne), Tom (Danita) and John (Mary); many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Jazz. VISITATION: Friday, February 7, 910am, with a ROSARY at 10am, followed by a MEMORIAL MASS: at 11:30am, all at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 12210 South 36th Street, Bellevue. Inurnment: Cedardale Cemetery. Memorials: Hunter Education via Nebraska Game and Parks outdoornebraska.gov/support/ or St. Matthew's Catholic Church Building Fund BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Winter, PhD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.