Winstrom, Willis Lee "Bill"

Winstrom, Willis Lee "Bill" April 17, 1933 - March 4, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wayne Dean. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sydney (Marshall); two children, Andrew Lee Winstrom (Beverly) and Claire Christine Lenz (Craig); and two grandchildren, Catherine and Jacob Lenz. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 12th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, March 13th, 11am, Morning Star Lutheran Church (331 S 85th Ave.) Private Family INTERMENT. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Morning Star Lutheran Church, Methodist Hospital or Endless Journey Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

