Winner, Daphne Staples December 25, 1931 - July 29, 2019 MEMORIAL MASS: 2pm Sunday, September 1st, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial to be scheduled later at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Opera Omaha or Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska.

