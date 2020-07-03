Winkelman, Janice M. Janice M. Winkelman, 88 years, of North Bend, NE passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born July 14, 1931 in Prague, Ne to Edward and Hattie (Kohout) Kratky. FUNERAL SERVICE is 10:30am, Monday July 6, 2020 at St Charles Catholic Church in North Bend. VISITATION will be Sunday, July 5 from 4-8pm at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, a ROSARY will begin at 7pm. MOSER MEMORIAL CHAPEL 2170 North Somers, Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490

