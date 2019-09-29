Winje, Maxine Shirley (Strand) January 26, 1929 - September 26, 2019 Omaha; age 90. Loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Born in Minneapolis to Harold and Rachel (Peterson) Strand, she was a longtime active member of Morning Star Lutheran Church in Omaha. Preceded in death by parents; loving husband of 40 years, Paul Winje, Jr. (1991); beloved son, David (2008). Survived by loving children, Sharon (Michael) and Michael (Linda); six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Private Family Services and Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Morning Star Lutheran Church and Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.