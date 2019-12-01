Winheim, Gretchen R. October 4, 1922 - November 21, 2019 Omaha. Gretchen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith E. Winheim; parents, William and Emma Rubin; sister, Irene Bezdek; and nephew, Bill Bezdek. She is survived by her three children, Christie Miller (Charles Womack), Lois Marino, and Mark Winheim; three granddaughters, Aimee Limpach (Nick), Melissa Miller, and Emma Little (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Owen and Claire Limpach; niece and nephew, Jan Leichtle (Mark), Larry Bezdek; and the extended Winheim family. No Visitation. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, December 4th, 10:30am at Hope Presbyterian Church, 5220 South 159th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68135. Private Family Interment at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, Maxwell, NE. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

