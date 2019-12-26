Wingert, Charles Joseph, Col USAF (Ret)

Wingert, Charles Joseph, Col USAF (Ret) December 5, 1937 - December 20, 2019 Survived by wife, Toby; children, Jeff Wingert, Megan (Tony) Soots and Erin Wingert; grandchildren, Anthony and Kylie Soots; sister, Christy (Bob) Cathcart and their son, Justin. MEMORIAL SERVICE with Military Honors: Saturday, December 28, at 1:30pm at the Church of the Holy Spirit (1305 Thomas Dr, Bellevue, NE 68005). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

