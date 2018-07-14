Wingender, Eleanor "Ellie" SERVICES: This Saturday, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish or the John and Eleanor Wingender Scholarship Fund c/o Holy Name. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

