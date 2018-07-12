Wingender, Eleanor "Ellie" Jul 3, 1922 - Jul 10, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, John Wingender, Sr.; grandson, John Wingender, III, and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Wingender. Survived by children, John (Mary Kay Miller) Wingender, Jr., Kathleen (Tom) Cullinan, Jim (Thereas Franco) Wingender, Mary Kay (Tom) McCarthy, Pam (Brian) Begley; grandchildren, Andrew (Krista) Wingender, Bob (Jamie) Wingender, Karen (Noe) Silva, Mark (Natalia Policelli) Cullinan, Paul Cullinan, Brian Wingender, Liz (Kevin) VanWinkle,Emily (Dave Gieseler) Crowley, Kate, Annie and Claire McCarthy, Brett and Jack Begley; eight loving great-grandchildren and many other special relatives and friends. SERVICES: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Friday, July 13, 2018, at 6:15pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with a WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. Memorials to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish or the John and Eleanor Wingender Scholarship Fund at Holy Nane School. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

