Winfrey, Charlie Jr. Age 74 - January 7, 2020 He owned and operated Charlie's Fraternity Barber Shop. CELEBRATION of HIS LIFE will be 10am Friday, January 17th at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

