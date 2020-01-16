Winfrey, Charlie Jr. September 1, 1945 - January 7, 2020 Charlie Winfrey, Jr., age 74 of Omaha, passed away at home on January 7, 2020. He was born on September 1, 1945 to Charlie, Sr. and Kattie (Lockridge) Winfrey in Somerville, TN. He was a Veteran of the US Army. Charlie married Jessie House on September 6, 1975 in Omaha, NE. He owned and operated Charlie's Fraternity Barber Shop in Omaha. Charlie was known as an outstanding pillar in North Omaha where his Fraternity Barber Shop served as a lighthouse in the community. He was an avid sportsman, loving all sports and playing to win. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Winfrey, Sr. and Kattie Lockridge; sister, Sadie Lockridge; brothers, Christopher, Lane, Terry, Stanley Ray Winfrey and Maurice Lockridge. Charlie is survived by his spouse, Jessie; sons, Charles Jabaan, Malek Rashaan (Cherese) and Jelani Sultaan Winfrey; granddaughters, Aneesa and Amiya; brothers, John Winfrey (Willie Nelle) and James Hill; sisters, Charlotte Winfrey and Sharon Lockridge. CELEBRATION OF CHARLIE'S LIFE: 10am Friday, January 17th, at Salem Baptist Church, 3131 Lake St., Omaha, NE. Private family inurnment at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging or the Friendship program. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

