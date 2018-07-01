Winemiller, James Edward

Jun 4, 1942 -
Jun 28, 2018
James Winemiller was born to Wilbert and Evelyn (McAlister) Winemiller in Sheridan, MO. He passed away in Bedford, IA at the age of 76. James was united in marriage to Shirley Wall on November 24, 1962 in Blockton, IA. To this union 2 sons were born, James Jr. and Jerry. He worked as a programmer for Century Link. James served in the United States Army. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge. James is survived by wife, Shirley, of the home; sons, James Winemiller, Bedford, Jerry Winemiller, Kansas City, MO; his brothers, Loren Winemiller, Mt. Ayr, IA, Larry Winemiller, Cameron, MO; 2 grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Dukes, Phoenix, AZ; many nieces and nephews.
A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held at a later date at the Blockton Community Building, Blockton, IA. Inurnment will be in Iowa Veteran's Cemetery, Van Meter, IA at a later date. Memorial may be made to hospice.
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain
