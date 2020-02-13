Winders, Shelley J.

Winders, Shelley J. April 9, 1954 - February 9, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Roger and Arlene Winders; former husband, Michael Conger; brother, Daniel Winders. Survived by son, Shane (Becky) Conger; grandchildren, Andrew Conger, Lauren Conger; siblings, Beverly Winders, Lynn Roedell, Deborah Winders Weis, Lisa (Mark) Garnica, Teri (Danny) Malloy, Tim Winders; nieces and nephews, Chloe, Lauren, Jennifer, Ashli, Tim, Jamie, Olivia, Preslie, Grayson, Angela (Ryan), Daniel, Timmy; great-nieces and nephews, Alexis, Jackson and Nora; sister-in-law, Linda Bohac-Winders. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to VNA Hospice. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

