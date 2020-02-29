Winbinger, Kathleen E.

Winbinger, Kathleen E. April 28, 1941 - February 24, 2020 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, February 29th, 10am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

