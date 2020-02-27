Winbinger, Kathleen E. April 28, 1941 - February 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Charles L. Winbinger, Sr.; and son, Charles L. Winbinger, Jr. Survived by children: Beth Winbinger, Debbie Bryant, Matt Winbinger (Becky), Kris Rivera (Carlos), Amy Gerke (Brian) and Greg Winbinger (Jennifer); 12 grandchildren; and sisters, Mary Ann Ernesti (Walt) and Lois Kluthe. Family will receive friends Friday, February 28th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Ceremony and VIGIL SERIVCE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, February 29th, 10am, Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 S. 118th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

