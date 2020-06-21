Wilwerding, Thomas Joseph August 17, 1959 - June 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Agnes Wilwerding; and in-laws, William and Leona Blessie. Survived by wife, Mary Beth; children, Tim (Angela), Kimberly (Kirk Jarvis), and Brian (Nichole); grandchildren, Leona, Daphne, Olivia, Brooklyn, and Remie; brother, Mark, sister, Kati; many brothers- and sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins. The family will Receive friends at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Tuesday, June 23, from 2-7pm, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 24, 10:30am at the Church. INTERMENT: St John Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. Family is requesting attendees wear a mask and maintain social distance according to CDC guidelines. Those not attending the Vigil Service, but planning a Visit on Tuesday, please come as early as possible to pay your respects, as to avoid overcrowding before the Service. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

