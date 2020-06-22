Wilwerding, Thomas Joseph August 17, 1959 - June 19, 2020 VISITATION: Tuesday, St Bernadette Catholic Church from 2-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday, 10:30am at the Church. Additional details at: www.klsfuneralhome.com KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Wilwerding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.