Wilwerding, Bernard "Bernie" Age 85, who died on Monday, July 23, 2018. Family will Greet Friends Friday, July 27, 5-8pm, WAKE SERVICE Friday, July 27, 7pm, both at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Earling, Iowa. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Saturday, July 28th, 11am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Earling, IA. Military Rites, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Earling, Iowa. Pauley Jones Funeral Home Harlan, IA 712-755-3135 800-831-6805

