Wilt, Robert E. August 30, 1935 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Maude. Survived by sons, David, Steven (Karen), Randy (Rena), and Russell (Nichole); grandchildren; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Ellerbruch and Sharon (James) Hollst; and many other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Friday, November 8, from 12Noon-1pm with the MEMORIAL SERVICE at 1pm, and Burial to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.