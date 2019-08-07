Wilt, Josephine M.

Wilt, Josephine M. October 22, 1921 - August 5, 2019 Age 97, of Fremont. Born in Omaha on October 22, 1921 and employed by Woodman of the World Insurance Company for 29 years. Survived by daughter, Sandra Svendsen (Walt) of Omaha; two sons, William Wilt (Susan) and Richard, both of Fremont; nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, August 9, 10:30am, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Fremont; visitation at church from 9:30-10:30am. VISITATION: Thursday at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4-8pm, with a Rosary at 7pm. Burial in Calvary Cemetery in Omaha at 2pm Friday. Memorials established to the Woodcliff Lions Club and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Colon. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com. DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Avenue, Fremont NE 68025 (402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com

