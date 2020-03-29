Wilson, Warren C.

Wilson, Warren C. March 21, 2020 Warren C. Wilson, age 71, of Lancaster, beloved husband and father, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in New York, he was the son of the late Margaret (Gorry) and Walter Wilson. Warren was the husband of Linda (Herskowitz) Wilson, with whom he had Celebrated their 38th Wedding Anniversary on August 22nd. Warren retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 41 years. Warren was an avid history buff. He particularly enjoyed WW II and Civil War history. Warren and his family enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. He enjoyed going to the dog park and acting as an unpaid news research assistant for his daughter and others. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Jane Wilson Baer (Alexander) of Honolulu HI, and Andrew Louis Wilson of Colorado Springs, CO; and his brother, Walter Wilson of Nashville, TN. Interment held Privately at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. The family requests donations to the United Service Organizations (USO) in lieu of flowers. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.SnyderFuneralHome.com Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 | (717) 560-5100

