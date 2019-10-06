Wilson, Mary Jane December 25, 1949 - October 3, 2019 Age 69 years of Omaha. Survived by husband, David E. Wilson; many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of MARY'S LIFE: Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the Service, all at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 150th and Blondo St. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Music Ministry. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.