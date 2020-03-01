Wilson, Grace H. January 26, 1933 - February 11, 2020 Grace Helen Wilson (Hanson) passed away at the age of 87. She died peacefully in Omaha after a swift decline due to kidney failure and was surrounded by her husband, children, and some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, too. Grace is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Dan L. Wilson; daughter, Wendy Lee; son Brian Wilson (Jennifer); grandchildren, Nicole Koster, Antonio Sanchez, Jamie Wood, Bill Lee, Joe Lee (Jessica), Della, Grace and Emily Wilson; and great grandchildren, Brandon, Joshua, Kyiia, Caleb, Eva, Marcus, Quinn, and William. Born in East Chicago, IN, to Gladys (Lindgren) and Arthur Hanson, Grace was a good student and enjoyed church youth group activities. She was editor of her high school newspaper and she loved to take the bus into Chicago with friends to visit the beach at Lake Michigan. She was active in Delta Zeta sorority at DePauw University, where she met Dan on a blind date. Grace taught elementary education and enjoyed raising her two children while moving around the country to various National Parks with Dan. She made friends easily, loved music, nature, history and chocolate. She especially delighted in her grandchildren and always enjoyed a serious game of cards, bingo, or board games with her family and friends. Upon retirement, Grace and Dan settled in Holiday Island, AR, where they lived nearly 25 years. There, Grace was active in chorus and Presbyterian Church activities. The couple moved back to Bellevue, NE, in 2016 to be closer to family. Grace's MEMORIAL SERVICE will take place at the First Presbyterian Church at 1220 Bellevue Blvd S. in Bellevue, NE, on March 7, 2020, at 11am with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Mission Committee at the First Presbyterian Church. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.