Wilson, Elaine Marie (O'Brien) June 30, 1944 - December 22, 2019 Elaine Marie (O'Brien) Wilson died peacefully in her sleep in Houston, TX on December 22, 2019. A kind and compassionate soul, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She was born and grew up in Cheyenne, WY. She attended the College of Saint Mary in Omaha, where she studied music, English and secondary education. Upon graduation from college, she taught music and chorus at High School in Council Bluffs, IA. She later taught music and English in Omaha District 66 both in Junior High and later in High School until her retirement. She was an accomplished pianist and vocalist, and music was always a part of her life. She arranged many vocal/musical programs during her time as a music teacher and also participated in local adult singing groups. She married her husband Jim Wilson in 1997, living in Omaha until they moved to Houston, TX in 2016.s She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Helen O'Brien. She is survived by her husband, Jim Wilson; her older sister, Kathryn Stelmak; and younger siblings, Carol Pichler and Thomas O'Brien. She is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.

