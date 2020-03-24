Wilson, Betty L. June 9, 1932 - March 22, 2020 Born in Elk Creek, Nebraska, Betty worked at Western Electric/AT&T for 38 years, retiring in 1991. She was active with the Dagmar Rebecca Lodge for 50+ years and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Betty also enjoyed traveling on bus trips with local tour companies. She loved watching baseball on television and going to her grandchildren's ball games. Preceded in death by loving husband, William L. Wilson; parents, Raymond (Margretha) Epley; siblings, Ivan Epley, Ardis Hertel, and Lois Mahoney. Survived by daughter, Lora (Douglas M.) Leinen; grandchildren, Caden and Addison Leinen; many cousins, neices, and nephews. A controlled visitation will take place Thursday, March 26, from 5-8pm. Graveside service will take place Friday, March 27, at 11am. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | (402) 556-2500

