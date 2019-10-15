Wilson, Bessie M. September 12, 1938 - October 10, 2019 Age 81. Preceded by husband, Lafayette Wilson; parents, Willie and Minnie Smith; daughter, Charlotte Briggs; and great-granddaughter, Paris M. Smith. Survived by children: Dr. Barbara F. Turnage, Dennis E. Turnage, Evelyn Bullock (Wayne), Stevie K. Smith, Tammy Smith; 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sisters; Minnie Warren, Jimmie Ruth Hudson; brothers; Willie C. Smith, Jimmy Taylor (Ida) and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: 910am Thursday at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday at Roeder Mortuary-Ames Chapel. Inurnment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorials to Douglas County Health Center, 4101 Woolworth Ave, Omaha, NE 68105. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

