Wills, Wendell G. July 1, 1957 - December 7, 2019 Preceded in death by mother, Wilma. Survived by father, William; siblings, Wendy Synowicki (Bob) and Warren (Brigit); beloved Aunt Elaine Payne; numerous nieces and nephews, his ENCOR family and roommates. Family will receive friends Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 6-8pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, 10am, Covenant Presbyterian Church (15002 Blondo Street). Interment: Villisca, IA. Memorials are suggested to ENCOR or Covenant Presbyterian Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

