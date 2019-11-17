Willliams, Brenda T. May 22, 1941 - November 13, 2019 Survived by a host of family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, November, 21, 2019 from 5-8pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St Chapel. CELEBRATION of BRENDA'S LIFE: Friday, November, 22, 2019 at 11am at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1411 N 30th St. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

