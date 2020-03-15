Williston, The Reverend Norman James

Williston, The Reverend Norman James March 21, 1935 - March 2, 2020 Age 84 of Omaha. Survived by wife, Roberta; children, Marcia, Gregory (Laura), Linda (Kevin) Call, and Mark (Samantha); grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Autumn Call, Reed, Evan and Emma Williston; and sister, Marilyn (Harry) Olp. A REMEMBRANCE SERVICE will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 11am at Judson Baptist Church, 8517 Park View Blvd., LaVista NE, with lunch following. Memorials to the Church. For more details visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of The Reverend Williston as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.