Willis, Ethel Rene March 30, 1929 - October 30, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, LD Willis; and son, Ivory Willis. Survived by Levell (Josephine), and Norvell Willis of Dumas, AR; DeLois and Darlene Willis of Omaha; and a large extended family and friends. VISITATION at 11am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 12Noon, all on Wednesday, November 6, at Good Shepherd. Interment in Hope Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

