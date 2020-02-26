Williamson, Terry December 17, 1946 - February 22, 2020 Of Omaha. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to the family for later designation. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 RoederMortuary.com

