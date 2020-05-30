Williamson, Paul D.

Williamson, Paul D. June 22, 1963 - May 28, 2020 Preceded in death by his father, John Williamson. Survived by wife, Lori Williamson; daughter, Kristine (Kevin) David; mother, Rose Ann Williamson; sister, Clara (Chuck) Ulrich; brother, John (Barbara) Wiliamson; brother-in-law, Dan (Kathy) Cherry; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. Paul worked at Mutual of Omaha for 35 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th Degrees. VISITATION begins Tuesday 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church with a FUNERAL MASS at 11am. Memorials are suggested to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or Pittsburg State University of Pittsburg, KS. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Paul Williamson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.