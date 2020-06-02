Williamson, Paul D. VISITATION begins Tuesday 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, with FUNERAL MASS at 11am. Memorials are suggested to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, or Pittsburg State University of Pittsburg, KS. The Services will be live-streamed on Tuesday, June 2, at 11am at the following address: https://boxcast.tv/view/paul-d-williamson-843534 JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

