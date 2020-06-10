Williamson, Esther K. October 16, 1927 - June 7, 2020 Age 92, of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, George. Survived by son, Thomas D. (Elizabeth) Williamson; daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Ramsey; sister, Katherine Beyer; brother, David Keller; grandchildren, Makyla (B.J.) Mead, Mykal Ramsey; great-grandson, Oren Mead. VISITATION: Friday, June 12, 2020, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). CELEBRATION OF ESTHER'S LIFE: Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 10am at Spirit Life Church (4815 Harrison St.) Private burial at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the Church. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

