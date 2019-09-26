Williams, Robert M. "Bob" CMSgt USAF (Ret) November 29, 1930 - September 22, 2019 MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 26th, 10am, at Capehart Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Memorials to Columban Fathers, P. O. Box 10, St. Columbans, NE 68056-0010 or Memory Support Unit at The Heritage at Legacy, 2961 S. 169th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68130. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

